Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $41,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

