Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $40.71 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 290.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,801 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $40,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after buying an additional 432,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,511,000 after buying an additional 533,631 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,860,000 after buying an additional 382,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,918,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 293,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

