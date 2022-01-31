Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $41.15 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $41,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 38.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,631,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,395 shares of company stock worth $21,399,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

