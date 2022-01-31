Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 719,804 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,770,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719,804 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $42,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $66,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

TWO opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

