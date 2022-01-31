Graviton Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $59,358.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

