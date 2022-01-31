Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.73

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.73 and last traded at C$39.67, with a volume of 300697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.39.

GWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

