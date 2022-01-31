Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $60.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.05 million to $60.70 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $170.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $170.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.62 million, with estimates ranging from $262.05 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

GNLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 8,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,963 shares of company stock valued at $579,972. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 145,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $38,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

