Greenleaf Trust Invests $1.34 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 374,000 shares of company stock worth $96,510,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $159.47 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.