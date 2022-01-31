Greenleaf Trust Purchases 122 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 141.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $107.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

