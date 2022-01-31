Greenleaf Trust Purchases 495 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,333,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,723,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

