Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.13 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

