Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,263.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.52 or 0.07021024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00284355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.55 or 0.00741029 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00380836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,727,540 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

