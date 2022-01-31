Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.