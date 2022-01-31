Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.17% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $71,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 30,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

