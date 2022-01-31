Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GZUHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.50. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

