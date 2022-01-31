Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

