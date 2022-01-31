Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) EVP Sells $14,118.39 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) EVP Erica Muhleman sold 12,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $14,118.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Erica Muhleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Erica Muhleman sold 1,619 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,716.14.

NASDAQ HOFV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,226. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 861,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 543,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

