Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
About Harleysville Financial
