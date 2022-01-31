Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-149 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.35 million.Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.26-0.40 EPS.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harmonic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

