Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Hasbro by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 274,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,936 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

