Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JST. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of JST opened at €44.40 ($50.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €40.10 ($45.57) and a 12 month high of €57.80 ($65.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.20. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

