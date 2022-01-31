Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $47.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
