Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

