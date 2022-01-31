HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Trimmed by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,489 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 5.5% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $107,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after buying an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,780,696,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

