Head-To-Head Analysis: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sow Good and Mondelez International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondelez International 0 1 8 0 2.89

Mondelez International has a consensus price target of $72.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35% Mondelez International 15.70% 14.54% 5.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Mondelez International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 22.51 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.49 $3.56 billion $3.13 21.22

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

