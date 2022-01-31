Head to Head Review: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) versus Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Equitable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.90 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Equitable $12.42 billion 1.10 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.18

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tian Ruixiang and Equitable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00

Equitable has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Equitable’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equitable is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Equitable beats Tian Ruixiang on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.