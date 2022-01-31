Head-To-Head Survey: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

This table compares Exact Sciences and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 8.11 -$848.53 million ($4.97) -14.12 Absci $4.78 million 121.26 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Absci has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exact Sciences and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 1 10 0 2.91 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $136.09, indicating a potential upside of 93.92%. Absci has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.34%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -46.14% -11.53% -6.21% Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.