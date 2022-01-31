Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 112,021 shares.The stock last traded at $76.55 and had previously closed at $77.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

