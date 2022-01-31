Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €84.00 ($95.45) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.25 ($99.15).

HEN3 stock traded down €8.92 ($10.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €69.80 ($79.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,933 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

