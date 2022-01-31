Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.60 ($101.82).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.80 ($79.32) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.