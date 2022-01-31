Hess Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

HES stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

