Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,818,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,972,141. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

