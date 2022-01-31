Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.