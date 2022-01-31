HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.67 at Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.35 to C$0.67 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEXO. dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$231.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.