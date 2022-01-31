High Tide’s (HITI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.