Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.28 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

