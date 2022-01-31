Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $11.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 395,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.01. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

