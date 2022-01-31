Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.