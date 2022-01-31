Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LGI Homes by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $121.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

