Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $43.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

