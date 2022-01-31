Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $4.81 Million in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

