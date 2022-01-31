Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,341 shares of company stock worth $1,448,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

