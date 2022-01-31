Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 86,200 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.51. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

