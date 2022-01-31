Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Major Shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Houston American Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 1,281,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.06. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 289.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

