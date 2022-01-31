Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Major Shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $23,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.06.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 289.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

