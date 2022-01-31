Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

