Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,406 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $32,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.44.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $196.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

