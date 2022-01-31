Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.90 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

