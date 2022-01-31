Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $29.10 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $29,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 369,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 87.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.57.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston.

