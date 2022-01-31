Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,162 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $34,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

