Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 54,758 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,758 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $33,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.40 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

